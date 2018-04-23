Did Earth Day Cleanup Volunteers Find the Remains of an Indiana Mom Missing Since December?

The family of a 32-year-old Indianapolis mother who went missing in December is fearing the worst after human remains were found during an Earth Day cleanup Saturday close to where she was last seen, multiple outlets report.

Jaime Beasley’s family has been searching for her since she vanished on Dec. 15, 2017 after sending a text to a friend at about 10:45 p.m., according to a Facebook post by her family.

On Saturday, a group of volunteers who cleaning up their neighborhood for Earth Day — which officially falls on Sunday — made a grisly discovery when they found human remains along a creek on the east side of Indianapolis, local station CBS 4 reports.

The partially covered remains were discovered on the city’s east side around 11 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told local station FOX59.

Police – who believe the remains were those of a female — called in homicide detectives to investigate, Fox News reports.

Beasley’s sister, Susanne Gill, came to the scene where the remains were found.

“It scares me because it’s so close to the house she went missing in,” Gill told reporters, Fox 59 reports. “We’ve checked here several times, many people have checked here.”

She and her family are awaiting results of an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

“It’s not easy to say that I want it to be her because I want the peace and I want her laid to rest, if that’s the case,” she said. “At the same time, how can someone do that to anybody and leave them like that?”

Beasley, who has a 9-year-old daughter, had no personal items with her when she went missing, her family’s Facebook post says.

She was going to spend the holidays with her family out of town but never arrived, the post says. She has had no contact with her family or friends since she vanished.

Calls to the Marion County Coroner’s Office were not immediately returned.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.