Body of Indianapolis Woman, 33, Found on Sand Bar After She Went Missing While Dropping Pets Off with Family

Indiana authorities are investigating the death of a Indianapolis woman after her body was found on a sandbar in a river, PEOPLE confirms.

The body of Jacqueline Watts, 33, was discovered by Columbus police Saturday morning on a sandbar in Flatrock River, Lt. Matt Harris of the Columbus Police Department said at a press conference later that day.

Watts had been reported missing by her family Friday night, after she failed to return home, Harris said.

She had been in the area to drop off her pets with a relative, Harris told reporters. According to WIBC, Watts and her husband were supposed to fly out to Washington, D.C., that night but she never made it home.

On Friday, police responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Watts’ car running with the flashers on and the passenger door open.

Harris would not comment on whether police believe foul play was involved, citing the ongoing investigation.

“At this point we’re not sure,” Harris said. “We’re going to follow where the facts lead us.”

Harris asked the public to respect the family’s privacy and urged anyone with possible leads to contact authorities.

“Our focus right now is supporting the family and making sure that we’re doing everything right,” Harris said. “With an investigation of this course you have to get it right the first time.”

Possible tips or leads can be made anonymously by calling 812-376-2100.