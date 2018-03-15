Teen Boy Vanishes Days After Witnessing Dad's Fatal Shooting — and Mom Is Charged With Murder

Federal authorities are still searching for a missing Ohio teen who went missing days after he witnessed his father being killed in 2017, PEOPLE confirms.

Jacob Caldwell, 14, witnessed the fatal shooting of father Robert in Aug. 2017 along with his two siblings, according to an FBI news release obtained by PEOPLE.

The teen was reported missing by his grandmother after she went to check on him at night six days after his father was killed, federal authorities announced at a press conference.

On Tuesday, six people, including Robert Caldwell’s ex-wife, were indicted in connection with the killing, authorities said.

Jacob Caldwell courtesy the FBI

Tawnney Caldwell, 33, Chance Deakin, 25, Sterling Roberts, 34, Christopher Roberts, 30, James T. Harmon, 55 and Chandra D. Harmon, 54, were indicted Tuesday on federal charges.

Tawnney Caldwell — Robert Caldwell’s ex-wife and mother of his three children — and Sterling Roberts were both have been charged with murder.

Sterling Roberts is accused of stalking Robert Caldwell via cell phone with the help of Tawnney in the days leading up to his death.

Authorities believe Sterling Roberts used the illegal firearm and “traveled interstate to stalk and murder Robert Caldwell,” the DOJ news release states.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The firearm used to kill Robert Caldwell was allegedly obtained by Sterling Roberts illegally, according to a Department of Justice’s news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Deakin, Tawnney Caldwell, Christopher Roberts and James Harmon are all charged with aiding and abetting the illegal gun possession.

Tawnney Caldwell is accused of destroying the contents and data of a cell phone used the day Robert Caldwell died, the news release states.

She and Chandra Harmon are accused of conspiring to intimidate and threaten witnesses related to the case.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects had retained lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

Jacob Caldwell courtesy the FBI

Jacob’s appearance may have been changed since he was last seen and he may no longer be in Ohio, authorities said at the press conference.

Authorities are offering $15,000 for information that leads to Jacob’s recovery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jacob is urged to contact the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office at (513) 421-4310, or the Sugarcreek Township Police Department at (937) 310-3200.