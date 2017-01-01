Attacker Dressed as Santa Claus Opens Fire in Istanbul Club, Killing 35: Reports

An attacker reportedly dressed as Santa Claus opened fire inside a nightclub in Istanbul just after midnight on New Year’s Day, according to multiple reports. The attacker reportedly killed at least 35 revelers and injured dozens more, according to The New York Times.

Istanbul governor Vaspil Sahin called it a “terrorist attack,” according to CNN.

The Associated Press reported that the assailant, who has not yet been public identified, was armed with a long-barreled weapon and killed a policeman and civilian outside the Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district. The attacker then began shooting at people partying inside the club. It is unclear if the attacker acted alone or if there were multiple assailants.

According to NTV, a Trukish television network, more than 500 people were inside the club, which was holding a party for New Year’s Eve. The attack took place just before 2 a.m., according to the AP and CNN.

Istanbul has been the target of several terrorist attacks in the past year, leaving at least 180 dead in total.