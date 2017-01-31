South Carolina Couple Sentenced in 5-Year-Old Girl’s Beating Death Is Expecting Another Baby

A veteran of the Iraq war who admitted to killing a 5-year-old girl by repeatedly beating her has been sentenced to prison along with the child’s mother — as the couple expects another child, PEOPLE confirms.

A South Carolina judge on Monday sentenced Phillip Gleason to 38 years for voluntary manslaughter and child neglect in the death of 5-year-old Soren Chilson, who died in March 2013 after weeks of severe beatings including a fatal one that crushed her skull, the man’s lawyer, Chris Wellborn, confirms to PEOPLE.

Gleason pleaded guilty to beating the child continually for weeks, Wellborn confirms. Soren’s mother, April Victoria “Vickie” Gleason, was sentenced to 18 years for failing to stop the abuse and even attempting to cover it up, according to the Charlotte Observer. She pleaded guilty.

On the night of Soren’s death, Gleason told police the child had a seizure and was coughing up blood, the Observer reports. However, emergency responders noticed that Soren had bruises all over her body. She died as a result of bleeding to her brain.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office detective Jason Catoe described Soren’s injuries as “one of the most brutal things I have ever seen.”

Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman called Soren’s death a “month-long killing,” according to WSOC-TV.

Text messages between Vickie and Gleason in 2012 and 2013 presented by prosecutors during trial showed that the couple joked about the abuse, with Vickie threatening to commit “Soren-cide” after her daughter had behavioral problems, The Herald reports.

Gleason also sent photos and videos of the injured girl screaming, writing, “She will suffer my rules.”

The defense argued at the sentencing that Gleason suffered traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his time in Iraq, according to The Herald. But Newman disputed the claim.

“For him to stand there and blame it on the war and PTSD, it’s a slap in the face to every veteran,” Newman said.

In court on Monday, Vickie pleaded for probation, saying, “I am not a monster,” and calling Soren the “joy” of her life.

One of the first responders shed tears during the sentencing as he described Soren’s injuries.

“Soren endured a living hell,” he said. “I held her hand as she passed away.”