Mom on Trial in Daughter's Starvation Death Allegedly Said of Her Kids, 'They Are Worthless'

The prosecution has rested in the trial of Nicole Finn, the 43-year-old Iowa mother accused of starving her 16-year-old daughter to death.

During the first full week of testimony, which ended Friday, jurors heard from some of Finn’s other children as well as investigators.

Police said an emaciated Natalie Finn, Finn’s teenage daughter, was found unresponsive and wearing adult diapers when authorities responded to an emergency call at her mom’s home in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Oct. 24, 2016.

The teen was not breathing and was lying on the waste-covered linoleum floor of her unfurnished bedroom, investigators have said. Police believe the girl had been in her own excrement “for some time.”

The floor of the bedroom she shared with two of her siblings was allegedly covered with blankets that were “heavily soaked” in what officers believe was urine.

The room had no beds or furniture and was outfitted with alarms that would sound if anyone tried to leave.

Nicole has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder; in addition to Natalie’s death, she is also accused of abusing son Jaden, 16, and and another daughter. If convicted, Nicole could spend the rest of her life in prison.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to multiple news reports, Jaden took the witness stand this week and testified that, in the days before she died, Natalie was too weak to get up to eat.

He told prosecutors that his mother once admonished Natalie, reports the Des Moines Register: “She said, ‘Since you’re not going to get up, I’m not going to feed you.’ ”

Natalie Finn In Loving Memory of Natalie Finn/Facebook

Nicole Finn in January Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP

A fourth sibling, 16-year-old Nathaniel, testified on Wednesday that he enjoyed more privileges than the other children, according to the Register.

He said his siblings were combative and could “not be trusted,” reports local TV station KCRG.

Jaden testified that he, Natalie and their sister had to ask permission to eat, bathe or leave their room. He told the court he would often go two weeks without a bite of food, the Associated Press reports.

Joe Finn, Nicole’s husband, is also charged in the case but will be tried separately. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

Days before her death, Natalie’s two siblings fed her water with a syringe and tried giving her yogurt, Jaden testified. He awoke the morning of Oct. 24, 2016, to find her not breathing, according to the AP.

On Monday, the defense will call its only witness to testify, a psychologist from Minnesota, according to local station WHO. Finn’s attorney has reportedly said they will argue diminished mental capacity.

Also this week, a police detective detailed several of Finn’s alleged text messages about her kids, according to the Register.

“They are worthless,” the mother of five allegedly wrote in a March 2, 2016, text. “I can’t stand them. … Im so done with this s—.”

Other texts, the detective testified, seemed to show more concern for animals while complaining about people who abandoned their pets to starve and dehydrate.