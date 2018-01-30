Iowa Man Allegedly Killed Ex and Her Friend After Breakup Because 'He Wanted Her to Feel [His] Pain'

An 18-year-old Iowa man allegedly fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her male friend before confessing that “he wanted her to feel the pain he was feeling,” police tell PEOPLE.

A statement from the Sioux City Police Department confirms the arrest of Tran Walker, who has been charged with two counts of murder. Walker is being held on $1 million bail.

KSCJ reports Walker was allegedly upset that the female victim — whose name police have not released — refused to revive their romantic relationship.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The alleged attack unfolded Sunday morning inside the vehicle of a mutual friend, 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr.

Police confirm that Walker allegedly started stabbing the girl as Negron was driving.

He allegedly turned his knife on Negron, who tried to intervene, according to the Sioux City Journal.

Walker has not entered a plea to the charges against him. His next court hearing is set for next week. It was unclear Tuesday if he had hired a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

The Sioux City Police Department was summoned to the area of Jay Avenue and South Cecelia Street on reports that two people had been stabbed multiple times.

Not long later, police located Walker, who was then transported to the hospital with lacerations to his hands.

Investigators allegedly recovered the weapon used in the killings.

The paper reports that Walker admitted to stabbing the female victim, saying she had dumped him and “he wanted her to feel his pain.”

Police continue to investigate.