Iowa Family-of-Four Vanishes After Arriving in Mexico for Vacation: 'We Are Extremely Worried'

An Iowa family-of-four has been reported missing after traveling to Mexico last week on vacation, PEOPLE confirms.

Parents Kevin and Amy Sharp, of Creston, headed out of the country with kids Sterling and Adrianna, reportedly bound for Tulum on Mexico’s Caribbean coast. They arrived safely last week, according to a Creston police official, but no one has heard from them since.

The Sharps were reported missing in Creston on Thursday night, the official says. Local police are working with the U.S. State Department to investigate.

The official did not have further details about the nature of the disappearance beyond saying relatives became concerned when the Sharps did not make their flight home. State Department officials did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment and authorities in Tulum could not immediately be reached.

Late Thursday, a relative of the Sharps appears to have posted about the case on Facebook, urging anyone with information to come forward and to circulate word of what had happened.

“They have not been in contact with family or friends since LAST Thursday night after reporting that they made it to their condo safely,” Ashli Peterson wrote. “We are extremely worried and hope they are found soon or can contact their family.”

Peterson said that the Sharps had been set to return to the United States on Wednesday afternoon.

The police official did not have ages for each of the four missing family members but says daughter Adrianna is the youngest.

“We have filed a missing persons report through the US Embassy in Mexico already. We have also pinged cells phones and show that they are still in Mexico with no movement on their phones,” Peterson continued. “Social media is also inactive. We as a family are trying to stay proactive.”