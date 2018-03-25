Iowa Family of Four Died of Toxic Gas Asphyxiation Inside Mexican Vacation Condo

It has been determined that the Iowa family of four who were found dead on Friday in the condo they were staying at on vacation in Mexico died from toxic gas asphyxiation.

Although the Attorney General’s Office of Quintana Roo announced in a press release on Saturday that the Sharp family passed away from inhaling toxic gas, forensic doctors have not been able to determine which substance they inhaled.

Forensic doctors have suggested that the family of four were dead for 36 to 48 hours before their bodies were found on Friday, according to the press release.

According to local police, Kevin, 41, and Amy Sharp, 38, who were traveling with their children Adrianna, 7, and Sterling, 12, had been reported missing just after midnight on Friday by relatives. Authorities found all four family members dead in their Akumal, Mexico, condo on Friday during a welfare check.

Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna Sharp Ashli Peterson/Facebook

After examining the bodies of the Sharp family, authorities did not see any signs of violence and were able to rule out suicide or other violent acts, according to the press release, Additionally, authorities did not find any signs of disturbance in the condo itself.

The Quintana Roo prosecutors’ office said that investigators examined the “gas connections” in the condo and that the civil defense office of Tulum — a popular vacation spot on the Yucatan peninsula 13 miles south of Akumal — would be releasing a report on the investigators’ findings, according to the Associated Press.

A local condo manager at a different complex in Akumal, Mexico, previously told PEOPLE that the local community is reeling from the family’s death — and also offered up an explanation as to how the family could have accidentally left the gas on in their condo.

“It’s so sad. We’re all talking about it, they were such a beautiful family. All of their money and belongings were there so it wasn’t a crime. We can’t believe this happened,” the local condo manager told PEOPLE, adding that “we are really shaken up in the community.”

Speculating as to how the family could have died, the condo manager went on to explain, “We all think that they tried to use the stove at night, and when it didn’t light they assumed it didn’t work and accidentally left the gas on.We don’t have pilot lights because of the wind, so you light them.”