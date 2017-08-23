PEOPLE Explains: Couple Wins Suit After Adopted Son Is Reclaimed by Birth Parents and Murdered by Birth Father

Last week, an Iowa couple was awarded $3.25 million in a malpractice lawsuit against their former attorney after the baby boy they were in the process of adopting was reclaimed by his biological parents in 2014 — and then murdered by one of them five weeks later.

The couple argued the lawyer acted negligently in how he handled the adoption, a characterization his attorney disputes.

“Obviously our child and us weren’t a priority to [him]. We are just happy he was found negligent,” adoptive mom Rachel McFarland tells PEOPLE. That was what our goal was. We will not see any money from this.”

Here are five things to know about the case.

1. Couple Says Adopting Wasn’t ‘Our No. 1 Choice’



Heidi and Rachel McFarland met in high school and always planned on children, but they never thought about adoption as an option, Rachel says.

And then she was approached by a co-worker who asked her if she would be interested in adopting a child from the co-worker’s pregnant 15-year-old daughter.

“We were super excited,” Rachel says. “Adoption wasn’t ever our No. 1 choice, but because it was private it seemed tailor-made for us and we thought this could be our chance to become parents. We didn’t know if we could do artificial insemination, and it seemed like a route we could afford. The birth mom didn’t care if we were a same-sex couple. We thought it was destiny. We thought this was the right place at the right time.”

Rachel says they met Markeya Atkins and then hired Des Moines, Iowa, attorney Jason Rieper to help them with the adoption process. Baby Gabriel was born on Dec. 28, 2013 at 9:34 a.m.

“I cut the umbilical cord,” Rachel recalls. “He was in our arms and care the second he was born. We both wanted a boy and both wanted to name him Gabriel. It is a strong name. It is my favorite story from the Bible.”

2. Relationship with Biological Mom Becomes Strained



Under Iowa law, a biological parent can release custody of their child 72 hours after it’s born and then has four days after that decision to change their mind, after which it becomes more difficult.

After Gabriel was born, Rachel says they assumed Rieper was handling the adoption as necessary, including hiring a guardian ad litem to represent the child’s underage biological parents in court and starting the process for their release of custody.

“I called [Rieper] and I was kind of confused [that] the guardian ad litem hadn’t been found yet,” Rachel says now. “He had to get them appointed. … I don’t know why it took him so long. He went on vacation, he got sick — it was not a priority for him. He was taking his time about it.”

She says Rieper maintained to them that he was in the process of hiring a guardian ad litem and obtaining the biological parents’ signatures for release-of-custody

Meanwhile, Rachel says, the relationship with Atkins was disintegrating. “We had a couple more visits and every visit was awkward,” she says.

On March 3, 2014, the couple learned that Atkins had decided she wanted the baby back. Gabriel was returned to her 10 days later.

“[Rieper] said there is nothing left for us to do: She wants him back and you have to give him back,” Rachel recalls. “It was horrible. There are no words. We had him for 78 days. We loved him from the first idea. We cut his little mohawk off. All we have left of him is his hair, and little did we know that would be all we had left of him.”

The couple was awarded the $3.25 million for emotional distress, according to the Des Moines Register. The jury found in their favor on Aug. 15.

Atkins, whom PEOPLE has been unable to reach, previously told the Register that she chose to take Gabriel back because she felt the McFarlands had grown distant since getting him and that she was afraid he would no longer be a part of her life.

She said then, “It’s like after I gave the baby to them, they didn’t care.”

Atkins also told the paper that she had planned on a new start for herself after giving birth. “God, I can’t even describe how much I loved him,” she said of Gabriel.

3. Gabriel Is Soon Killed by His Biological Father



Atkins told the Register that on the night of Gabriel’s death she left him alone for the first time with his biological father, Drew James Weehler-Smith, so she could run errands.

One of Atkins friends reportedly stopped by the apartment and thought Weehler-Smith was acting “weird.” The friend called Atkins and asked her if she trusted him to be alone with the baby, according to the Register. Atkins asked her friend to go back to the apartment to check Gabriel’s welfare.

Weehler-Smith was driving away without the baby when the friend arrived at the apartment, the Register reports. Atkins told the police she rushed home and found Gabriel in her apartment “alone, pale, wet and foaming from his mouth and nose.”

A medical examiner later determined that the boy died from head trauma.

Weehler-Smith, now 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2015 and was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to the Register.

Rachel says she and Heidi were watching television when the news of Gabriel’s death was broadcast on the local news.

“It didn’t say his name, but we had received a bill from the guardian ad litem and it had the address on it. It was this normal report that a baby was found dead at such-and-such address,” Rachel says. “Heidi was screaming, and I looked at the paperwork and it was the address. I texted [Atkin’s mother] and she confirmed it was him.”

4. Rieper’s Attorney: He ‘Had No Control Over’ Biological Mom

Rieper’s attorney, David L. Brown, argues that his client wasn’t negligent in the adoption, telling PEOPLE he had no control over Atkins’ decision to keep her son.

“You can’t control the emotion of a birth mom, and you can’t control the emotions of a 16 year-old birth mom,” Brown says. “At the end, the kid wasn’t going to do it and the suggestion that Jason was to force her to do it would be unethical for him.”

Brown says his client “isn’t responsible for this homicide.”

“I don’t believe he did anything inappropriate at all,” he continues of Rieper, “and I think if he forced the issue and forced her to sign away her rights, I think someone could make a case that it was inappropriate.”

Brown says they are “exploring all of our options to challenge this result,” he says.

5. McFarlands: Gabriel Was ‘a Beautiful Baby Boy’



Rachel and Heidi were approached on Facebook a few days after Gabriel’s death by another pregnant woman, who saw their story on television. She wanted the couple to adopt her unborn child.

Rachel says that at first they ignored her, but she and her lawyer became persistent. “We were still mourning the loss of our son,” she says. “We spoke with our moms and they were both like, ‘You should go for it.’ ”

Their daughter London was born on July 12, 2014. “Now I look back at all of this if we hadn’t decided to do all of this it wouldn’t have brought us our daughter,” Rachel says.

But she says she and her wife, who gave birth to another daughter, Vienna, will never get over the loss of the boy they had hoped to raise as their son.

“He was just a sweet baby,” Rachel says of Gabriel. “He smelled good. He loved music. Our cats loved him and our dogs loved him. He was just a sweet and beautiful baby boy. He was learning how to smile when we gave him up.”