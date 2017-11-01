Investigators Headed to Uzbekistan To Follow Leads on New York Truck Suspect

Investigators are headed to Uzbekistan to speak with authorities there about New York truck attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov, a Federal official tells PEOPLE.

“They plan to meet with their counterparts to hear what, if anything, is known of the suspect’s activities,” the official said. The official is not authorized to communicate with the press, and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“The team will want to ask about where [the suspect] travelled, and when,” the official said. “They will ask for information on his contacts in Uzbekistan, who they are, and whether they are on any watch status.”

In addition to the investigation overseas, the official said, investigators will scrutinize the suspect’s activities and contacts within the United States.

“He moved around a lot, so this will take in a wide swath,” the official said.

The suspect’s electronic activities also are being examined.

“Social media, chat boards, email, things of that nature,” the official said. “All the standard procedures.”

Police and Federal officials are taking the lead on the investigation, the State Department said.

“The State Department is closely monitoring the situation,” department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement. “We are referring all questions about the investigation to the FBI and the New York Police Department. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and our prayers for recovery to those affected by this terrible act of terrorism in New York City.”

Eight people were killed and at least 11 injured when a truck, allegedly being driven by Sayfullo, plowed into cyclists and then into a school bus on Tuesday afternoon in Tribeca.

Sayfullo was shot by an officer and remains in hospital.