Inside the Selfie Murder Case of Teen Who Shot His Friend and Took a Smiling Photo with the Body

A 'Silly Game'?

Morton (whose family declined to speak to PEOPLE) was arrested soon after Ryan’s death and prosecutors tried him as an adult, seeking to convict him of first-degree murder in the shooting.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the district attorney described Morton’s actions as “egregious” and “reprehensible.”

But Morton and his defense attorney maintained the shooting was a tragic accident and the teen’s behavior in the aftermath, including taking the photo, was the result of panic and shock.

“In my heart of hearts, I don't think Max intended to take a life,” attorney Patrick Thomassey said. “They were playing a silly game.”

Thomassey told PEOPLE in February that Max was not familiar with firearms and that he didn’t know the gun was loaded when he pointed it at Ryan. Instead, Thomassey argued, the two were friends who were playing around.

"I really believe that if he [Morton] hadn't done what he had done afterward, with the photo and all that, and had called the police and said, ‘Look this is what we were doing, this is what happened,’ essentially what he testified to on the witness stand, I don't know if he would have been charged,” Thomassey said.

“The smiling [in the selfie] was not good, but once again I think the jury understood this is a kid,” Thomassey said. “And our kids today -- I don't get 'em.”

Those closest to Ryan took a different view of this argument. "A shooting is not just a crazy thing between teenagers, it's a homicide case,” Malik says.

“Absolutely it was not an accident in my mind,” he says, “because you don't accidentally shoot someone and take a picture.”

John Peck, the Westmoreland County district attorney, echoed that when he spoke to PEOPLE in February: “Morton left this young man to die. He could have sought help and that could have prevented his death.”