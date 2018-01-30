Indiana 2-Month-Old Dies in Homicide After Allegedly Being Squeezed by His Father

An Indianapolis infant’s death last year has been ruled a homicide as the result of traumatic asphyxiation, PEOPLE confirms.

The father of 2-month-old Damian Mota — already charged with battery in the boy’s August death — will now face an additional charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to local TV station WRTV.

Orlando Mota, 23, was charged last year with two counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and the prosecutor’s office is expected to amend those charges to add a count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, following the completion of Damian’s autopsy.

The additional charge has not appeared on court records as of Monday afternoon and Mota has not entered a plea, a court official confirmed to PEOPLE.

On Jan. 11, the Marion County, Indiana, Coroner’s Office certified the baby’s death was a homicide. The office confirmed to PEOPLE that Damian died from traumatic asphyxiation — with WRTV detailing why authorities suspect the boy was essentially squeezed to death.

On Aug. 29, medics were called to Mota’s apartment and found Damian unresponsive. Doctors reported three acute rib fractures and 12 healing rib fractures after scanning the baby’s body, according to WRTV.

During an interview with police, Mota allegedly told them he was exhausted and frustrated because he hadn’t been able to rest for weeks, the news station reports.

He was reportedly given an infant-sized doll and asked to show officials how he would hold a crying Damian.

Mota allegedly placed the on his chest between both arms and “began squeezing the doll until the doll cracked,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WRTV.

He allegedly confessed to squeezing the boy that hard — until his bones fractured — multiple times and said he would also try to tire Damian out by putting him on his stomach and force him to lift his head using only his neck, WRTV reports.

Mota allegedly said he did this on the day his son was found unresponsive in the home.

PEOPLE’s calls to Mota’s attorney were not returned. The prosecutor’s office was unable to comment on Monday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.