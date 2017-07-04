Child’s Organs Discovered Inside Small Coffin Left on Philadelphia Sidewalk

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a gruesome discovery made Monday: a white casket, designed for a child, with a plastic bag inside containing two organs belonging to an infant or child, according to multiple reports.

The casket was left on a sidewalk in North Philadelphia, according to ABC6.

The coffin was found shortly after 9 p.m. It was painted white and it was closed when officers arrived to investigate, the station reports.

“According to the medical examiner, [they] were in fact human organs. They believed they belonged to an infant or a child,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS. “What’s unusual is other than the bag of organs there was no body.”

Police believe the coffin may have been taken from a funeral home or a nearby cemetery, possibly removed from a fresh grave, reports CBS.

But officers have found no evidence of any disturbed graves.

Authorities do not know if the casket was ever buried, NBC reports.

Investigators are meeting with local funeral home owners in an effort to trace the coffin and the remains.