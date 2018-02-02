Infant Girl Suffered 75 to 100 Rat Bites as Parents Plead Guilty to Permitting Abuse

An Arkansas couple whose two-week-old daughter was taken to the hospital covered in rat bites have been sentenced to prison, PEOPLE confirms.

Erica Shryock and Charles Elliot of Magnolia were sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of permitting the abuse of a minor, a Columbia County Circuit Court official tells PEOPLE. As part of a plea deal, a second charge of endangering the welfare of a minor was dropped.

Shryock and Elliott were arrested in May after they brought their 15-day-old daughter to a local hospital’s emergency room. The baby was suffering from dozens of rat bites all over her body, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The wounds, which doctors said numbered between 75 and 100, were on the child’s arms, hands, face and fingers. One wound on the baby’s forehead was approximately one inch in diameter and was so deep the skull was visible, the affidavit states.

During police questioning, Shryock and Elliott told police that the baby slept in a bassinet in the same room as them. On the morning of May 14, shortly after 5 a.m., the couple was woken up by the sound of the baby screaming and crying. When they went to check on the girl, there was blood everywhere, Elliott told police.

Bloody rat footprints were left in the crib, Elliott said.

Both Shryock and Elliott admitted to knowing they had a rat problem, but they did nothing to address the issue, according to the affidavit.

Elliott called his mother, who urged the couple to take the baby to the hospital. They hesitated, Elliot told investigators, because they were afraid the baby would be taken away from them. A few hours later, at 9 a.m., Shryock and Elliott took the girl to the hospital.

At the hospital, police spoke to Elliott’s mother, Regina Barton, who said she was told the bites were from a mouse, the affidavit states.

A note from a doctor at Arkansas Children’s Hospital stated that the child had “severe skin destruction from rat feeding” that would have taken “hours to occur,” according to the affidavit. The doctor said Elliot and Shryock must have been absent or incapacitated to not hear their child’s screams.

Shryock later admitted to using drugs the week her daughter was hospitalized, including synthetic marijuana and marijuana, methamphetamine, and Tylenol mixed with codeine, which was prescribed, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Elliott also admitted later that he had smoked marijuana before being arrested and had used crystal meth and synthetic marijuana in the last year, according to the Gazette.

The couple will start serving their sentences with 293 days of jail credit, the paper reports.

The girl was given facial reconstruction surgery to fix the wound on her forehead, according to the affidavit. She has since been adopted, according to the Gazette.

The couple’s attorney, Joseph Churchwell, could not be reached for comment Friday.