Indiana Teen Killed After Sledding Onto Roadway and Into Path of Alleged Drunk Driver

A 16-year-old high school student died after being struck Saturday night while sledding in Newburgh, Indiana.

PEOPLE obtained a statement from the Newburgh Police Department, which confirms Davis Collier slid onto an icy roadway and was hit by a car shortly after 10 p.m.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

Police arrested the car’s driver, Galina Witte, 20, on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering others, the statement claims.

Additional charges could be forthcoming, depending on the outcome of the department’s ongoing investigation.

Galina Witte Warrick County Sheriff's Office

Witte has not entered a plea to the charges she faces, and does not yet have an attorney of record.

But according to court records accessed by PEOPLE, Witte was arrested in January 2017 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year of probation.

Witte was also ordered to finish a pre-trial deferral program.

Witte remains in police custody on an unspecified amount of bail.

Collier’s relatives could not be reached for comment.