Indiana Teen Allegedly Tried to Kill Newborn Niece by Lacing Her Bottle With Pills

A 19-year-old Indiana woman has been wanted by authorities for months for allegedly trying to poison her brother’s newborn by lacing the infant’s bottle with crushed up pills, PEOPLE confirms.

Court officials confirm Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda is accused of texting her boyfriend back in January about her plans, allegedly saying she wouldn’t feel remorse if her 11-week-old niece died.

PEOPLE spoke with court officials who allege Rodriguez-Miranda was upset that her brother, his fiancée, and their baby were living with her in her mother’s home, and sent texts to her boyfriend from a phone that she shares with her mother.

“I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby,” Rodriguez-Miranda allegedly wrote on Jan. 12.

Authorities announce charges against Rodriguez-Miranda of attempted murder. She has allegedly been on the run since January. Police believe she and her boyfriend may be in Michigan.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“I put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge,” she allegedly said via text. “I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

Later, she allegedly sent more texts, reading, “omg I forgot to tell you, the bottle is gone … I know I’m so excited dude.”

Court officials confirm Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother read the messages hours after they were sent, and went to check on two bottles of breast milk in her refrigerator. She allegedly detected a powdery residue at the bottom of one bottle. The milk also appeared to be discolored.

The bottle was tested, revealing trace amounts of acetaminophen — a pain reliever and fever reducer — caffeine and aspirin.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

A forensic toxicologist determined nine capsules of Excedrin had been crushed before being sprinkled into the milk — a lethal dosage for even an adult human.

When the baby continued to live, she allegedly again expressed her frustrations to her boyfriend via texts, court officials say.

“Why didn’t that baby die dude,” she allegedly wrote. “I hope she dies. I don’t feel bad about it bc she was destined to grow up [expletive] or be abused. I’d never be suspect I know but I hope it works.”

If she is apprehended, Rodriguez-Miranda will be detained on $50,000 bail.