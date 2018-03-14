Teen Admits She Tried to Kill Her Newborn Niece by Lacing Breast Milk With Pain Pills

Fulfilling the terms of a plea deal from prosecutors, a teenager this week admitted in Indiana court that she tried to poison her brother’s newborn daughter by lacing the infant’s milk with crushed-up pills, PEOPLE confirms.

Online court records show Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Monday morning in Allen Superior Court.

She was arrested in September after being on the run for about eight months, authorities have said. Local reports indicate that she said in court she suffers from anxiety and depression.

According to local TV station WCMH, she said during her hearing, “I poisoned a bottle with a lethal dose of acetaminophen.”

Rodriguez-Miranda will be sentenced on May 18 and faces up to 25 years behind bars. Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

PEOPLE previously spoke with court officials who said that before the attempted murder, Rodriguez-Miranda had been upset that her brother, his fiancée and their baby were living with her in her mother’s home. She sent texts to her boyfriend from a phone that she shared with her mother.

“I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby,” Rodriguez-Miranda wrote on Jan. 12, these officials said.

Court officials said Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother read the messages hours after they were sent, since they shared a phone, and went to check on two bottles of breast milk in her refrigerator. The mom detected a powdery residue at the bottom of one bottle. The milk also appeared to be discolored.

The bottle was tested, revealing trace amounts of acetaminophen (a pain reliever and fever reducer), caffeine and aspirin.

A forensic toxicologist determined nine capsules of Excedrin — a lethal dose — had been crushed before being sprinkled into the milk.

“I put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge,” Rodriguez-Miranda said via one text, according to officials. “I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

Later, she sent more texts, reading, “omg I forgot to tell you, the bottle is gone … I know I’m so excited dude.”

When the baby continued to live, she again expressed her frustrations to her boyfriend via texts, court officials said.

“Why didn’t that baby die dude,” she wrote. “I hope she dies. I don’t feel bad about it bc she was destined to grow up [expletive] or be abused. I’d never be suspect I know but I hope it works.”