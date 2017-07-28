Indiana Officer Nicknamed ‘Teddy Bear’ Allegedly Shot Dead by Car Wreck Survivor He Was Trying to Help

A volunteer police officer responding to a car wreck in Indiana was allegedly fatally shot by one of the people he was trying to save from a flipped vehicle, PEOPLE confirms.

Lt. Aaron Allan, 38, was a six-year veteran of the police force in Southport, Indiana.

Allan was named the department’s Officer of the Year in 2015. He was known around the city of Southport by his nickname, “Teddy Bear.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our officers, Lieutenant Aaron Allan,” reads a statement from the department. “Lt. Allan served as a police officer for twenty years and served the last six with the City of Southport. We are greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support we have received from the community for our department and Lt. Allan’s family. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Allan rushed to the scene of a crash at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, and police allege he was shot by Jason Brown, 28.

Brown will likely be charged with murder Friday, police say. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

Police have yet to reveal a possible motive for the fatal shooting.

The Indianapolis Star reports Brown had been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in 2014 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Since 2009, he has received three traffic citations.

Allan was one of two officers to respond to the crash. As Allan was walking up to the overturned car, shots rang out. The gunman was non-fatally shot by the second officer on the scene, the Star reports.

“Today, Lt. Aaron Allan was doing what officers do each day: responding to the scene of an accident to help someone in their time of need,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted. “His death is a shocking and tragic reminder of the difficult, often dangerous work of police officers across Marion County.”

Allan was one of two Indiana police officers to die Thursday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief James “Jim” Waters died Thursday in a hospital, after he was involved in a serious car crash over the weekend. The 48-year-old’s vehicle was struck by a semi-truck.