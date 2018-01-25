Ind. Mom Killed Her Two Kids After Husband Filed for Divorce, Saying She Feared He'd 'Take Them'

An Indiana mother admitted in court last Friday to fatally stabbing her two children because she feared her husband would take them away after he filed for divorce, PEOPLE confirms.

Brandi Worley, 31, of Darlington, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19, court records show.

Worley murdered her son, Tyler Worley, 7, and her daughter, Charlee Worley, 3, in the early morning hours of Nov. 17, 2016.

Brandi Worley Brandi Worley/Facebook

In a chilling 911 call at about 4:35 a.m. that morning, she told the dispatcher in a monotone voice, “I just stabbed myself and killed my two children,” WTTV reported.

“There’s blood everywhere,” she said during the call.

When the dispatcher asked her what caused her to do this, she replied, “My husband wanted a divorce and wanted to take my kids.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Jason Worley, her husband and the father of her children, was home when police arrived, but was asleep in the basement, unaware of what happened, Sheriff Mark A. Casteel of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Source: Brandi Worley/Facebook

The Montgomery County clerk’s office confirmed to PEOPLE that Jason Worley filed for divorce on Nov. 16, 2016.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Worley was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted injuries to her neck, Casteel said.

She seemed “matter-of-fact” and not remorseful, the sheriff said.

Brandi Worley Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Worley had initially pleaded not guilty, the Indy Star reported.

She had previously planned to plead insanity in the deaths of the children, according to the outlet.

Jason Worley was in court on Friday when Brandi Worley pleaded guilty.

“She appeared to be just as unremorseful as she did in the 911 call,” he told the Indy Star. “She spoke in a very matter-of-fact manner when describing her crime. It was heart-wrenching to hear her speak as she did.”

He added: “All I want and have ever wanted was to have her out of sight and mind so that I may move forward from this horror.”

Calls to Worley’s attorney for comment were not immediately returned.