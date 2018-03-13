Ind. Man Who Fatally Shot Girlfriend After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal Gets 45 Years

An Indiana man killed his girlfriend after she rejected his marriage proposal in 2016 — and last Friday, he was sentenced to prison.

Jason Eaton, 45, pleaded guilty to murder in January for the October 2016 death of his girlfriend, Wendy Sabatini. On Friday, he was sentenced to 47 year total, but with two years suspended to supervised probation, according to a county news release.

Eaton was arrested and charged with murder after he walked into his local police department and confessed to shooting Sabatini.

During his confession, Eaton told police he and Sabatini, a mother-of-two, were talking in the upstairs bedroom of their Greenburg home when he pulled a ring box out from his pocket.

When Eaton showed her the ring, Sabatini cut him off before he could propose, he said, which upset him. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Eaton then said he “retrieved a firearm from a nightstand and moved behind Sabatini, who was seated on the opposite side of the bed,” and fatally shot Sabatini in the head.

Subsequently, Eaton left the gun in the bedroom and drove to a friend’s house. Eaton told the friend he “messed up” and thought he had killed his girlfriend. The friend drove Eaton to the police station.

Sabatini and Eaton worked together at an auto parts manufacturing plant. It is unclear who has custody of her children. Eaton’s attorney, Mark Jones, could not be reached for comment.

Eaton is prohibited from having contact with Sabatini’s family for the duration of his sentence.