Indiana Girl, 8, Dies After She Was Shot In the Eye with a BB Gun

An 8-year-old Indiana girl died after she was hit in the head with a BB gun pellet on Thursday.

Deborah Kay Schwartz’s death was ruled the first homicide of the year in Allen County.

Schwartz, who lived in Grabill, Indiana, suffered from a gunshot wound to the head and was immediately taken to the hospital, according to a press release by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

She was reportedly shot in the eye by a younger child with a BB gun, according to the Indy Star.

It was not immediately clear who shot the BB gun, but the case is under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Schwartz died on Friday. According to her obituary, she is survived by her parents, Lester and Lydiann Schwartz, as well as her siblings, Kristina, Joshua, Ranita, Angela, Jaden and Alyssa.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission receives reports of about four deaths a year caused by BB guns or pellet rifles.

“BB guns can kill a person,” the alert said. “High-velocity BB guns, which have muzzle velocities higher than 350 feet per second, can increase this risk.”