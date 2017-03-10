Illinois Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend by Pouring Bleach Down His Throat During Fight

Authorities allege a Chicago woman killed her boyfriend by pouring bleach down his throat during a fight, PEOPLE confirms.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of Darrius Ellis’ death was “complication of forcible administration of a caustic substance,” an agency spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Yasmine Elder, 24, was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

She and Ellis, 26, were sitting in a van early Monday when they got into an argument, police said in a news release. Elder allegedly overpowered Ellis and poured the bleach in his mouth around 1:45 a.m.

The father of a 5-year-old son was later found lying on the ground and taken to a hospital, where the medical examiner’s office says he was pronounced dead at 3:26 a.m.

“He was a good kid,” Ellis’ maternal grandfather, Clarence Hebron, told the Chicago Tribune. “Everybody loved him.”

Police found Elder on the street where she lives and arrested her about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

She was in court Thursday and ordered held on a $1 million bond, reports the Associated Press.

Prosecutors alleged in court that Elder pinned down her boyfriend with her knees, grabbed Ellis by the hair, and poured the bleach — some of which he swallowed — over his face.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the manner of Ellis’ death to be homicide.

It could not be determined whether Elder has been assigned an attorney or had entered a plea.