Twin Teen Girls Killed by Father in Murder-Suicide Would Have Turned 17 Today

The twin teenage girls killed by their father last Friday in a murder-suicide were honored with a moment of silence at their Illinois high school on Tuesday — the very day they would have turned 17.

The somber moment for Brittany and Tiffany Coffland, 16, preceded the start of the day’s classes at St. Charles East High School in St. Charles, Illinois, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Meanwhile, an impromptu memorial for the slain teens continues to grow not far from the condominium where they were killed by their father, Randall Coffland. A bench within the complex is covered in flowers, notes, stuffed animals, candles and other mementos.

Before he killed himself, police say Coffland shot his wife, Anjum Coffland, in both legs, telling her in 911 audio released by authorities and obtained by PEOPLE that he wanted her “to live and suffer like I did.”

Police believe he targeted his wife’s legs so she would survive and be forced to deal with her grief.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the killings. But investigators say the Cofflands were living apart after separating months ago. Last month, officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving the couple, but they have said no crime was committed and therefore no one was arrested.

One of the daughters was found shot in the head on a couch inside the home while another was found dead in her bedroom. Randall Coffland died from a single self-inflicted gunshot to the head, according to police.

Friends and relatives have been rallying behind Anjum, donating to a YouCaring campaign established to help her recover from Friday’s violence. As of this writing, the campaign has raised nearly $8,000 for the grieving mother, who remains in stable condition at a local hospital.

On the campaign’s page, mourners are expressing their sorrow and sharing warm memories of the two teens.

“I will never forget seeing the radiating warmth and smiles of Brittany and Tiffany at school,” writes one friend of the girls. “They both touched so many lives and will never be forgotten.”

“Both Brittany and Tiffany were amazing girls who just radiated happiness,” writes another person who knew the girls. “They’ll be loved and missed forever.”

“Two beautiful girls gone forever,” another writes. “Heaven gained two angels.”

Authorities have said Randall, Tiffany and Brittany Coffland were living together in that apartment, and Anjum was living in a different St. Charles apartment.

Autopsy results released Monday confirm the twins and their father all died from single gunshot wounds to the head.