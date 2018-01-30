Illinois Teen Missing For 3 Days Found Dead in Ditch off Road — and Police Say It Was Homicide

A missing Illinois teen found dead Saturday in a ditch off a rural roadway was murdered, PEOPLE confirms.

The body of 16-year-old Diamond Bradley was discovered Saturday just before 1 p.m. in a ditch on County Highway 850N in Granville Township, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

The Spring Valley teen had been missing for three days. An autopsy performed Sunday determined the teen died as a result of homicide. According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, investigators are also awaiting toxicology results.

The Daily News-Tribune reported that Diamond died from “multiple injuries.”

Police say Diamond was last seen at her home about 10 p.m. Jan. 23 and was reported missing the following day.

Police have not commented on where they think Diamond died, and where she was during the time she was missing.

School Superintendent Jay K. McCracken said Diamond had last attended Hall High School on October 5.

“It is very sad,” McCracken tells PEOPLE. “Our community is very saddened and shocked.”

McCracken says the 11th grade student had “plenty of friends and will certainly be missed by many.”

“She had a very, very bright personality,” Domonique Jolly, Diamond’s cousin, told the Daily News-Tribune, adding: “I’m just at a loss for words. I just hope they find out who did that. She didn’t deserve that, whatever happened.”