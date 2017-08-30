Illinois Dad Returns Home to Find Wife and Twin Daughters Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Reports

Police in Joliet, Illinois, are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a woman there shot her twin daughters on Monday before turning the gun on herself, PEOPLE confirms.

Celisa Henning, 41, and her 5-year-old daughters, Addison and Makayla, were found dead of gunshot wounds in their home on Monday afternoon, Joliet police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the Will County Coroner’s Office in Illinois, Henning died of a single gunshot wound to the head while her daughters suffered multiple gunshots to the head.

Neighbors told local media the girls’ father came home to find his family dead and called 911, local TV station WLS reports.

“There were no previous indicators that there was cause for concern from our end,” Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton said, according to WLS. “I’m not sure what prompted this. But again, it’s a terrible tragedy and we are very sensitive to the concerns of the family.”

Speaking to the Daily Southtown, the girls’ paternal grandfather, Dennis Henning, described Celisa as “disturbed.”

David said the children spent Monday with her at their home and that their father, who had trouble reaching his wife throughout the day, found their bodies about 3:30 p.m. (The girls’ father could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.)

Days before their deaths, a neighbor recalled seeing the twins, who had just started kindergarten, according to local station WBBM.

“I happened to come across an art pack of pencils that had strawberries on them, and I wrote them [the girls] a little note to wish them a happy school year and hopefully they would become great artists and love drawing and the pencils would make them smile and come see me,” Adele Bryant told the outlet.

Bryant told WLS that the Henning twins loved dogs and “were very excited about school, always helping mom, very close to her mom.”

“It’s just very sad,” Bryant said. “I just — having been a former teacher and counselor, I’m feeling very sad that whatever was going on was not noticed. A missed opportunity.”

“She [Celisa] was a troubled girl,” Dennis Henning told the Southtown of his daughter-in-law, as some locals are still grappling with the reality of her actions.

“If she did this, I can’t imagine the terror in her heart,” said neighbor Joan Paul, the Southtown reports. “Those kids were her life. She was an excellent mother.”

At a vigil Tuesday evening outside the Henning home, community members left flowers and teddy bears at a makeshift memorial.

“I’d like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of those affected by this horrific incident,” Joliet Mayor Robert O’Dekirk said in a statement.

“It’s inconceivable,” Michelle Brenczewski, who attended the vigil, told the Southtown. “But we don’t know what is going with anyone else, so there’s no room for judgment in this situation, just lots of prayers for those left behind.”

Suicide Prevention: What to Know

Experts say some common warning signs of suicide include discussing a desire to die or feeling anxious or hopeless, like a burden, or trapped or in pain; withdrawing from others; extreme mood swings, including anger and recklessness; and abnormal sleep patterns (sleeping too much or too little).

Many suicides have multiple causes and are not triggered by one event, according to experts, who underline that suicidal crises can be overcome with help. Where mental illness is a factor, it can be treated.

Reaching out to those in need is a simple and effective preventative measure, experts say.

If you or someone you know is showing warning signs of suicide, consider contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK, texting the Crisis Text Lineat 741741 or seeking help from a professional.

• With reporting by CHRIS HARRIS