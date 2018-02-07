Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing Case of Teen Girl Found in Ditch — and Police Say They Met Online

An Illinois man was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Diamond Bradley, whose body was found in a ditch off the side of the road in January.

PEOPLE confirms Richard Henderson, 26, of Standard, Illinois, was taken into custody on a charge of concealing the Spring Valley teenager’s alleged murder.

During a press conference Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff Kevin Doyle told reporters detectives believe Henderson killed Diamond after the two met online, and that additional charges could be forthcoming.

Doyle said that Diamond allegedly agreed to meet Henderson the morning of Jan. 24.

Henderson drove to Bradley’s home between 6 and 7 a.m., and picked her up, Doyle alleged, further stating he drove her to Granville Township, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

That is where they started fighting, Doyle said, before alleging Henderson stabbed the girl multiple times, killing her.

The defendant allegedly left the body in a ditch off a rural roadway about 100 miles southwest of Chicago, according to Doyle.

Diamond was reported missing on Jan. 24. Her body was found by a passerby on Jan. 27.

According to Doyle, detectives traced Bradley’s cellphone pings, and then studied surveillance camera footage, leading them to Henderson.

On Monday, police asked Henderson to come in for an interview. He did and allegedly made a statement to investigators before being detained.

Doyle said he would not discuss the investigation in any specific detail, determined not to taint the case.

Doyle said that the investigation continues. Police do not believe Henderson had any help.

Henderson is being held on $100,000 cash bond. He has not entered a plea to the charge, and his next court appearance is set for Feb. 15.

His court-appointed attorney could not be reached for comment.

After her body was found, Hall High School Interim Superintendent Jay McCracken spoke to PEOPLE about Diamond, who last attended classes in October.

“It is very sad,” McCracken told PEOPLE. “Our community is very saddened and shocked.”

McCracken said that the 11th grade student had “plenty of friends and will certainly be missed by many.”