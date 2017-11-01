Illinois Man Allegedly Killed and Dismembered His Mother After She Complained About His Loud Music

Police in Illinois have filed premeditated murder charges against a 55-year-old man accused of killing and then dismembering his mother, whose remains were discovered in duffel bags in a Chicago lagoon, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the Elgin Police Department, Brian Peck reported his mother, 76-year-old Gail Peck, missing on Friday, allegedly telling detectives she went for a walk and never returned. Peck also allegedly told police that his mother brought her dog on the walk, and the pet found its way home.

For days, Elgin Police and several volunteers searched the area looking for any sign of Gail.

“The search efforts included the use of all-terrain vehicles, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Hanover Township Emergency Services Team, an Elgin drone, a helicopter from Cook County and officers on foot,” read an Elgin Police statement.

According to the statement, investigators eventually developed information that they allege indicate “that Gail Peck’s disappearance may not have occurred as reported. As additional information was obtained, more investigative resources were devoted to the possibility of the case being criminal in nature.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The Peck home was searched and authorities allegedly found blood stains. Then, on Saturday, “Elgin detectives learned of a body discovered in a lagoon area near Lincoln Park in Chicago,” the statement reads.

Testing confirmed the remains were of Gail Peck. On Tuesday, her son was detained on premeditated murder and murder charges, as well as concealment of a homicidal death. He is being held without bail and has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him.

It was unclear Wednesday if he is being represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Peck was in court Tuesday, and listened as prosecutors detailed the allegations against him.

A court official tells PEOPLE Peck is alleged to have withdrawn $500 from his mother’s checking account on Oct. 25; investigators allegedly recovered video footage of the ATM transaction. Soon after, Peck allegedly purchased carpet cleaner at a nearby Walmart. Several hours later, security footage allegedly shows him purchasing paver bricks, tarps, and nylon cord at Home Depot.

Prosecutors allege Peck returned to Walmart on Oct. 26 to buy luggage, a duffel bag, and a steam cleaner.

The following day, authorities contend he allegedly transferred $4,000 from his mother’s savings account into her checking account. Prosecutors also allege he purchased Drano nearly 30 minutes before reporting his mother missing.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Peck allegedly confessed to the killing under questioning on Tuesday, a court official tells PEOPLE. He allegedly told detectives he dismembered his mother in the bathtub with a handsaw.

Prosecutors allege Peck was confronted by his mother, who was angry he was playing his music too loudly, the court official also tells PEOPLE. The fight escalated, and Gail Peck allegedly told her son she wanted him to move out. Peck says his mother pulled a knife on him, so he kicked her legs out from under her and repeatedly stomped on her head.

He dumped the severed remains in Lake Michigan and in Chicago’s Diversey Harbor, prosecutors allege.