Illinois Father Allegedly Takes Toddler Kids — and Is Wanted in Mother's Slaying

Authorities are searching for two missing toddlers believed to be with their father, a man authorities have identified as a person of interest in their mother’s shooting death.

Illinois State Police confirms to PEOPLE that an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for 2-year-old Jordyn Washington and her brother, Lynn Roby, who is 3.

Both children are African American and have brown hair.

Police allege that the children were last seen with their father, 40-year-old Lynn Washington. The three may be traveling in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, according to investigators.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Washington is African American with brown hair and brown eyes and stands about 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs about 180 pounds and has tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm, and chest.

Washington is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who may encounter him is urged to immediately call 911.

Lynn Washington Illinois State Police

According to police, the siblings’ mother, 27-year-old Lakisha Roby, was fatally shot at around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday outside a gas station in Markham.

Police alleged Washington approached Roby at the gas station, and the two began to argue.

After the killing, detectives say a man who was with Roby at the time sped off, and sought help at the nearest gas station.

Washington is alleged to have picked up his children from a family friend more than 12 hours after the homicide.

The family friend, according to police, was unaware Roby had been killed.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports a protective order granted against Washington last November forbade him from having any contact with his kids.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Washington is no stranger to Illinois law enforcement.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Washington was charged in October with misdemeanor domestic battery in a case that has not been adjudicated.