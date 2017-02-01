Divorced Dad Shot to Death in Targeted Attack Outside 4-Year-Old Son’s School

Illinois police are reaching out to the public for tips in the killing last week of an assistant college professor, who was shot to death in a targeted attack outside his 4-year-old son’s school while waiting to pick up the boy.

Police said officers were dispatched to Scullen Middle School in Naperville, Illinois, on Friday night after receiving several calls about an unresponsive man in a parked car with the windows open and the stereo blaring.

When police arrived, they quickly realized the windows of Matthew Lange’s vehicle weren’t down — they had been shot out. The 37-year-old was slumped over the steering wheel, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

As Lange was being shot to death, his young son was participating in a nearby children’s concert performance, according to police. The boy attended a class at the Helena Modjeska Polish School Naperville, at a school district building at Scullen.

“We were already in a safe place,” the school’s principal told the Chicago Tribune. “The kids didn’t know that anything was going on, and there was no panic or anything.”



Investigators say Lange regularly picked his son up from class every other week. He and his wife, who drops their son off at the school, divorced less than two years ago.

Police tell PEOPLE they are open to all investigative leads in the case, but they declined to comment on suspects or a possible motive beyond confirming the shooting was not random. They are asking anyone with any information to come forward, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Lange was an assistant professor of psychology at Lewis University, a private religious university in Romeoville, Illinois. He was also serving as the school’s accelerated psychology program director.

In a statement after his slaying, the university said it extended its “deepest sympathy and prayerful consolation to the family and friends of Matthew Lange during this period of bereavement.”

Lange received his doctorate in psychology from Northern Illinois University two years ago, according to an online obituary.

“He was a band member throughout school, (and) worked for 18 years backstage” at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora and the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, Illinois, according to his obituary.

Anonymous tips about the shooting can be left with Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006. Information can also be left with the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.