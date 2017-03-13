Police have released disturbing audio from a pair of 911 calls made Friday evening from the Illinois home where a 48-year-old man fatally shot his twin teenage daughters before killing himself.

“Oh my God! My husband shot my kids!,” Anjum Coffland, the estranged wife of shooter Randall Coffland, cries to dispatchers following the killings of her 16-year-old daughters, Brittany and Tiffany Coffland. “He shot me … my girls are dead, my girls … oh my God!”

Throughout the nearly 8-minute recording, which was obtained by PEOPLE, a grief-stricken Anjum cries over the loss of her two daughters. The 46-year-old mother, who was shot in both legs by her estranged husband, can be heard calling out to both girls, in hopes they might respond. But they never do.

One of the daughters was found shot in the head on a couch inside the St. Charles condominium while another was found dead in her bedroom. Randall Coffland died from a single self-inflicted gunshot to the head, according to police.

Investigators say the Cofflands were living apart after separating months ago. Last month, officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving the couple, but they have said no crime was committed and therefore no one was arrested.

Targeted His Wife’s Legs

Police believe that Randall Coffland targeted his wife’s legs so she would survive Friday’s shooting, leaving the mother behind to deal with the emotional aftermath. Coffland called 911 before his wife and can be heard telling her, “I want you to live and suffer like I did,” in the audio.

“I just shot and killed my two kids and I shot my wife and I’m going to shoot myself now,” he tells the dispatcher. “My two girls are dead and I’m killing myself.”

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the killings, police say.

Anjum Coffland can be heard breathing heavily throughout much of her call to 911. At one point, she even begins to hyperventilate as she awaits the arrival of police.

Over the course of the call, the dispatcher tries to keep the grieving mother calm, asking her questions as she cries.

“He killed my daughters, he killed my daughters,” she yells. “He shot me. I’m going into shock. He killed my girls. He f—ing killed my girls. I’ve lost a lot of blood.”

Towards the end of the call, officers can be heard entering the house. The injured woman provides police with information about her husband’s whereabouts before begging officers to check on her daughters.

“My girls!” she screams over tears. “One of them is in the bedroom, I think. I need my girls to be checked. Please check my girls!”

Autopsies on all three bodies were being conducted Monday.

Anjum Coffland is listed in stable condition at a nearby medical facility, according to police.