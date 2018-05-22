IfIDieInASchoolShooting Hashtag Trends After Texas Massacre: 'Don't Stop Until Something Changes'

Following last Friday’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas in which 10 people were killed, eight of them students, the hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting has trended on social media.

“Please use my pictures, life, and story to push for common sense gun laws,” tweeted one student who used the hashtag. “Please use my stolen voice as activism to prevent others from dying.”

Wrote another: “Don’t stop until something changes. Fight for me and all the other kids who barely even got to start their life.”

While some tweets with the hashtag demanded political action, some were more personal, focusing on the fear of goals unfulfilled and dreams that would never take flight.

The hashtag evokes thoughts expressed by Santa Fe shooting survivor Paige Curry, who said following the massacre that she wasn’t surprised because school shootings have become so commonplace.

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting don’t act surprised. Don’t pray for me. Don’t send my family flowers. Scream, vote, demand change. — mags (@_MaggieHof) May 21, 2018

“It’s been happening everywhere,” Curry said.

She added, “I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here, too. So, I don’t know. I wasn’t surprised, I was just scared.”

The hashtag was started by Twitter user identified as Andrew Schneidawind, who tweeted, “I’m gonna try and get a hashtag trending called #IfIdieInASchoolShooting.”

He added, “IfIdieInASchoolShooting, “I will never be able to finish my animated TV series, I’ll never be able to see my sister again, and I will have to become a martyr.”

In the immediate aftermath of the Texas attack, Santa Fe students received supportive messages from survivors of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people died on Feb. 14.

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

“Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this,” tweeted Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez, one of the student leaders who responded to the attack by organizing the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. on March 14 and related student walkouts across the country. “You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you.”

After the hashtag picked up momentum, Gonzalez tweeted, “I’d get to see Carmen again,” presumably referring to Carmen Schentrup, 16, one of the victims of the Parkland shooting.