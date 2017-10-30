Idaho Woman Allegedly Shaved Girls’ Heads as Punishment for Eating Ice Cream

An Idaho woman is accused of beating four children and shaving the heads of two girls as punishment for eating a tub of ice cream, PEOPLE confirms.

Priscilla Zapata, 26, is charged with four counts of felony injury to a child for the alleged July 18 incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Zapata allegedly told her sisters she “lost it” with the children one night in July when she saw they had eaten the ice cream.

During police questioning, the two alleged female victims detailed how Zapata allegedly used a wet belt to beat them and two boys all over their bodies. One girl alleged she was hit “everywhere” and was “hurting all day.” She told police Zapata allegedly shoved her face into the ice cream before shaving the heads of her and another girl to make them look like boys.

Another girl told police Zapata allegedly grabbed her by the throat, pinned her against the wall and lifted her off the ground while strangling her. She said she was unable to breathe and “felt like [she] was going to die” and “like [she] was already dead,” the affidavit alleges.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Two boys also allegedly had similar bruising and injuries consistent with what the girls told police, the affidavit states. Authorities alleged in the affidavit that the girls’ shaved heads amounted to physical and emotional abuse.

On Oct. 5, nearly three months after the alleged incident, a warrant was issued for Zapata’s arrest. She is currently behind bars in Canyon County Jail.

“When we have serious allegations like these, we don’t ever want to rush the investigation. These things take time to complete,” Joe Decker, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, tells PEOPLE.

It is unclear at this time whether Zapata has an attorney or has entered a plea. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8, KTVB reports.