Idaho Man Chained Up Boy, Restrained Woman in Stocks and Molested Girls in 'Ritualized' Abuse

An Idaho man who allegedly told investigators his religious beliefs led him to physically and sexually abuse a woman and several children faces life in prison following his conviction last week on lewd conduct and child sexual abuse charges, PEOPLE confirms.

Jurors found Dana Andrew Furtney, 49, of Priest River, Idaho, guilty on 10 counts of lewd conduct, according to online records.

The jury deliberated for just two hours, PEOPLE confirms with court personnel.

Furtney was also convicted of one count each of sexual child abuse of a child, ritualized abuse, and felony domestic violence.

PEOPLE does not publish the names of victims in cases involving allegations of sexual abuse.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Furtney could be sentenced to life in prison on May 7.

He was acquitted of one count of lewd conduct.

At trial, the prosecution said that Furtney abused a woman and three children and told investigators his religious beliefs permitted such treatment.

The abuse occurred between 2009 and 2013.

Bonner County Sheriff's Office

The prosecution said at trial Furtney fondled the breasts and genitals of two minor females, and forced a minor boy to consume feces during what they characterized as a religious rite, according to the Bonner County Daily Bee.

Furtney locked the woman in a set of stocks and chained the boy up in an underground tunnel, the paper reports, adding the defendant once left the boy tied to an outhouse wall for a week.

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

PEOPLE reached out to the prosecutor’s office, which had not responded by press time.

The Bee reports that Furtney took the stand last week against the advice of his public defender, who was also unavailable for comment.

“That was my idea,” Furtney said of making his son consume feces, according to the paper’s account of the trial.

Furtney also admitted he may have touched the girls inappropriately during massages, but rejected the notion he did so for his own sexual gratification.

It was not immediately clear if Furtney planned to appeal. Furtney’s attorney argued the abuse was nothing more than “discipline.”