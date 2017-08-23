Husband Pleads Not Guilty in Wife’s Cruise-Ship Killing That Came After Night of Alleged Marital Tension

The Utah man who allegedly brutally murdered his wife last month while aboard an Alaska-bound cruise ship pleaded not guilty on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE confirms.

Kenneth Manzanares is accused of first-degree murder in the death of his 39-year-old wife, Kristy Manzanares. Kenneth appeared in federal court via video from a courtroom in Juneau, Alaska, where is he currently behind bars, a U.S. Attorney’s Office official tells PEOPLE.

Kenneth’s wife was found dead in her cruise ship cabin on July 25 after the couple had a domestic dispute, federal officials have said. Though Kristy suffered a severe head wound, authorities have not released her cause of death.

“Blood was spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces,” with Kenneth also covered in blood, according to federal court documents obtained by PEOPLE. He was immediately detained by ship security and a witness said Kenneth allegedly told him, “She would not stop laughing at me,” the documents state.

Ship passengers later told local media that the couple could be heard arguing from outside their cabin before Kristy’s slaying.

She and Kenneth, high school sweethearts, had been celebrating their wedding anniversary with their daughters and extended family on a week-long Princess Cruises voyage from Seattle to Alaska.

Kristy’s death allegedly came after a night of marital tension between the couple that began when Kenneth became belligerent at dinner, a family source, who was not on the boat, previously told PEOPLE.

“He had been acting terrible all night,” the source claimed, adding that at some point that evening, Kristy asked for a divorce. At that point, Kenneth allegedly “snapped” and killed her, the source said.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help with the family’s expenses.

Kristy’s cousin Kasey Hunt told PEOPLE that she “had a glow to her, and filled a room with life,” adding, “She was so damn nice to everyone, she was amazing.”

Kenneth’s attorney, Jamie McGrady, has declined to comment on the case.

He was arrested by federal officials on July 26. Court documents show that while being processed by FBI agents, he allegedly said, “My life is over.”