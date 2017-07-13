Human Remains Discovered in Search for Four Missing Pennsylvania Men

Human remains were discovered early Thursday morning on a Pennsylvania farm as part of the search for four missing Pennsylvania men.

The Associated Press reports 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, one of the missing men was identified among the remains. Other remains were found but still needed to be identified, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub who spoke to the AP.

Other remains were found but still needed to be identified, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub who spoke to the AP.

Finocchiario, along with Mark Sturgis, 22, Tom Meo, 21, and Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, went missing last week. Finocchiaro, Sturgis and Meo were last seen on Friday, while Patrick was last seen Wednesday.

“This painstaking process will go on, we’re not done yet,” Weintraub said. “This is a homicide, make no mistake about it.”

A grand jury is scheduled to meet on Thursday, WPVI reports.

No charges were filed in connection with the discovery, according to Philly.com. The remains were found more than 12 feet in the ground at the Solebury Township farm of Antonio and Sandra DiNardo.

Their 20-year-old son, Cosmo DiNardo, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a car owned by Meo.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Authorities allege DiNardo attempted to sell Meo’s car for $500. Meo is diabetic, according to authorities, who said that his “diabetic kit” was found in the vehicle. Meo was never known to go anywhere without his medication.

The relationships between the missing men, who all reportedly disappeared either Wednesday or Friday, remain unclear.

Citing one of their parents, the Associated Press described some of the men as friends and co-workers.

DiNardo is a person of interest in the four disappearances and was previously been taken into custody on an unrelated gun charge, authorities said.

He has not entered a plea to his charges and an attorney listed for him in court records did not return calls for comment.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, DiNardo is not allowed to possess weapons because he had previously been involuntarily committed to a mental institution. He was charged with possession of a shotgun and was released on $1 million bail Tuesday night before being arrested again on the second charge.

Weintraub said Wednesday that investigators will continue searching the 90-acre farm owned by DiNardo’s parents.

“The search at the scene is intensifying,” Weintraub told reporters. “We are going to find something for sure. No doubt about it.”