How the Family of Former Reality Star Lisa Marie Naegle Confronted Her Alleged Murderer

Days before police made an arrest, the family of slain former reality show contestant Lisa Marie Naegle confronted the eventual suspect — and found his behavior suspicious, PEOPLE learns.

Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, who appeared on E! television’s 2010 reality show Bridalplasty, was last seen attending a friend’s birthday party at a restaurant in Torrance, California, early Sunday morning, police tell PEOPLE. The registered nurse was reported missing after she failed to make it to work later that day.

Naegle’s sister, Danielle Naegle-Kaimoana, tells PEOPLE that the family called police. However, says Naegle-Kaimoana, police said a person had to be missing for 72 hours before they could investigate. According to LAPD’s website, the department investigates more than 3,000 cases per year and about 70% of all reported missing adults are located after 48 to 72 hours.

Instead of waiting for the police, the family reached out to Jackie Jerome Rogers, the friend Naegle attended the party with and a nursing student of Naegle’s at West LA Community College.

Naegle-Kaimoana alleges Rogers spoke to the family Monday: He initially said he had driven Lisa Marie to the party but had left her there when he got tired.

“We said to him ‘How could you leave someone [drunk and] go home alone? How could you let that happen?'” Naegle-Kaimoana says.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

While Rogers was talking with the family, a friend of the family’s went to the Torrance restaurant and watched surveillance footage from the night before, Naegle-Kaimoana says. The footage showed Naegle and Rogers leaving the party together.

When he was confronted with screenshots of the video footage, Rogers allegedly changed his story, Naegle-Kaimoana says: He allegedly claimed he left the party with Naegle but dropped her off at a gas station nearby, according to Naegle-Kaimoana.

But this version of the story made the family very suspicious, says Naegle-Kaimoana.

“He started shaking,” Naegle-Kaimoana remembers. “I wanted him to leave but at the same time I wanted him to admit [that he knew more.]”

Later on Monday, the LAPD took Rogers in for hours of questioning, an LAPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE. Rogers allegedly gave authorities information that led them on Tuesday to his home, where a body believed to belong to Naegle was buried in a shallow grave.

On Tuesday, Rogers was arrested on suspicion of Naegle’s murder, the LAPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE. Information about whether he has a lawyer was not immediately available.

Sister: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

According to Naegle-Kaimoana, Lisa Marie and her husband were planning on starting a family through in vitro fertilization. Naegle-Kaimoana, a registered nurse who specializes in fertility, tells PEOPLE she was helping her little sister through the process.

“I’m heartbroken,” Naegle-Kaimoana says. “I’m so angry. I was so sure she would come home.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

The family has not yet started planning a service for Naegle but is grateful to the public for the outpouring of sympathy.

“She was a woman with a heart of gold. With wings so big she had to go back to her heavenly father,” Naegle-Kaimoana says. “That’s what’s bringing me peace — knowing she’s there.”