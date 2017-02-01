How a Rape Survivor Brought Her Attackers to Justice by Tracing One to a ‘Pickup’ Site

California officials are praising the investigative work of a rape survivor who tracked down her attackers after they assaulted her in 2013, PEOPLE confirms.

Alexander Smith, 27, Jonas Dick, 28, and 28-year-old Jason Berlin have been convicted on rape charges, thanks in part to the work of the victim, who found a website on which the men bragged about the act, a San Diego County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman tells PEOPLE.

The men all used the website Efficient Pickup, which claims to teach men to “meet, seduce and bring home” women, according to NBC. After the attack, the survivor traced Dick back to the website via an online search, which led to the arrest of all three attackers after a police investigation, the spokeswoman said.

The woman and a friend were leaving a bar in the Gaslamp Quarter neighborhood when Smith and Dick approached them, inviting them back to an apartment, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. There, the woman was separated from her friend and raped.

The friend later found the woman, who reported the rape to police. The friend remembered Dick’s name and and an internet search led her to Efficient Pickup, the Tribune reports.

On the site, the woman found a blog post titled “Tales of a Sex-Addicted Narcissistic Player,” which detailed the night she was raped. Another post, uploaded by Berlin, also described the October incident, according to the Tribune.

Dick pleaded guilty to rape charges, including an additional forcible rape of a 17-year-old that police uncovered during the investigation, according to the spokeswoman. He was sentenced in July to eight years in prison.

Berlin, too, pleaded guilty to rape of an unconscious woman and is facing up to eight years in prison, the spokeswoman says. He is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

Smith’s case went to trial and was convicted by a jury of rape of an unconscious person and rape of an intoxicated woman. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in December.

Judge Jeffrey Fraser praised the woman at Smith’s December sentencing for rape of an unconscious person and rape of an intoxicated woman, for which he received eight years, the spokeswoman says. Fraser said that if it weren’t for her, Smith would not have been convicted, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Nobody would be held accountable,” the judge said. “In fact, worse than that, things would have gone on and there would be other victims, and it is quite possible we would have never learned about this.”