Casey Anthony ‘Rolled Her Eyes’ at Her Parents’ New Interview, Sources Say: ‘She Has Moved On’

Casey Anthony has had a tense relationship with her family since her 2011 acquittal on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

She has occasionally spoken with her mother, Cindy, and her brother, Lee. But she has had little contact with her father, George, who was accused by her defense team at her trial of molesting her — a charge he vehemently denies and for which her attorneys offered no evidence.

Last month, Cindy and George gave an interview to Crime Watch Daily where they spoke candidly about their notorious daughter.

Cindy said she believes Casey is mentally ill while George said that he still sees his granddaughter in the house, nine years after her death. And both of them said they would sue Casey if she participated in a reality show.

“Casey, be true to yourself, start being honest with yourself and own everything,” Cindy said. “Quit putting blame on everybody else.”

Casey’s reaction to their latest comments? Two sources who are still in contact with the 31-year-old say she has created a life without her parents.

“She’s a grown woman,” one source tells PEOPLE.” She’s fine with that.”

“Casey’s parents have always given these interviews,” the source continues. “From day one, they have done this. And for what? Casey just rolled her eyes at the things they tell the media.”

Another source, who has spoken to Anthony since her parents’ interview aired last month, says that she didn’t react strongly to the things they said.

“For Casey, it was like, ‘whatever,’ ” the source says. “They have always been critical of her, even from the time she was a girl. So why would anything change now? She feels like they’ve never truly been supportive of her.”

“Casey doesn’t wish them any ill will or anything,” the source notes. “They’re her parents, she really does love them. But she doesn’t spend her time obsessing about what George and Cindy Anthony say about her — especially publicly. She has moved on.”