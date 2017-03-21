Woman Accused of Forcing 14-Year-Old Girl Into Sex Slavery Where She Was Raped By Dozens of Men for Money

A 19-year-old Texas woman is facing life in prison for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl into sex slavery, PEOPLE confirms.

A Harris County judge recently tripled the bail for Denise Coronado as the woman appeared in court for allegedly holding the young girl hostage and forcing her to have sex with more than two dozen men over an approximately two-week period, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE. She is accused of working with at least one other person.

“She had multiple men brought in to have sex with [the girl] while her captors collected the money,” Assistant District Attorney JoAnne Musick said at a hearing on Monday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The alleged victim said she was walking down the street when a man in a van approached her and allegedly pulled her inside the vehicle, the spokesman says.

Coronado is the only person charged at this point, the spokesman says.

The spokesman alleges that after being “snatched up,” the girl was taken to Coronado and held in the woods for about five days. There, she was allegedly burned with a cigarette, threatened and raped.

She was later taken to a motel where she was held as a sex slave for at least a week before she managed to escape, the spokesman alleges.

“She is back with family and getting the help she needs in moving on with her life after this horrible deal,” the spokesman tells PEOPLE, noting that the girl is receiving counseling and treatment from human trafficking and sexual abuse specialists.

Coronado is being held in Harris County jail on a charge of compelling prostitution, jail records show. Her bail is set at $100,000.

Coronado’s court-appointed attorney, Joe David Wells, told the Chronicle, “If this young girl is actually being held against her will, why was she allowed access to a telephone and able to get on Facebook?”

He added, “If she was kidnapped, why did she go to another hotel instead of going home?”

Coronado has not yet entered a plea and Wells did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.