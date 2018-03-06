Teen Who Escaped California House of Horrors Posted Videos to YouTube of Herself Singing: Report

Recently uncovered video that was reportedly posted to YouTube by a teenage daughter of alleged child abusers David and Louise Turpin provides a brief glimpse of what life was like inside the so-called “House of Horrors” in Perris, California, where the couple allegedly held their 13 malnourished children captive.

ABC News found a YouTube account allegedly created by the 17-year-old daughter who escaped from the house on Jan. 14 and dialed 911 with a disconnected cell phone to report that she and her 12 siblings were allegedly being abused by their parents.

The most recent video was allegedly posted a week before the parents were arrested.

PEOPLE was unable to locate the YouTube page.

ABC News has footage from the personal videos, which were apparently posted under an alias.

The videos show the teen singing songs she says she wrote. They also show her interactions with the family’s two dogs, which authorities allege received better treatment than the 13 children.

In the footage, dirt can be seen smearing the walls, and huge piles of clothes appear on the floors.

David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin Riverside County Sheriff's Department (2)

David and Louise Turpin face numerous criminal charges in the alleged abuse of their 13 children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 at the time of the parents’ arrest. The charges include torture, false imprisonment and abuse. Only the youngest child appears to have been somewhat spared, according to prosecutors.

Authorities entered the house to find an allegedly horrendous scene of malnutrition and squalor, with some of the children shackled to their beds. Prosecutors allege the Turpins denied their children food — while eating healthy amounts themselves — and only allowed them to take one shower a year.

The Turpin family David-Louis Turpin/Facebook

The Turpins are currently being held on a $9 million bond each and face life in prison if convicted of the crimes against their children. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Those caring for the siblings say they are recovering and experiencing new things, including using iPads and learning guitar.

The Turpin children were recently treated to a private concert by cellist Yo-Yo Ma.