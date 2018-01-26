California House of Horrors: Oldest Son Was an Honor Roll College Student

The oldest son of David and Louise Turpin was a standout student at his college, and had made the honor roll for two consecutive semesters despite allegedly being abused and held captive by his parents for years, according to multiple reports.

According to a spokesperson for Mt. San Jacinto College, the 29-year-old was named to the president’s honor roll in fall 2015 and spring 2016. Authorities say that Louise Turpin would bring him to the school and would wait outside his classes for him.

A transcript of the son’s college records was obtained by ABC News. According to the transcript, he sometimes earned up to 15 credits per semester. The outlet reports that he earned A’s in several classes, including algebra, guitar, public speaking, English fundamentals and freshman composition.

Accused of abusing their children for years, David, 56, and 49-year-old Louise were taken into custody after the kids — ages 2 to 29 — were found malnourished, in foul-smelling rooms, in the family’s home on Jan. 14. Some were in shackles. The residence has been dubbed the house of horrors.

Both parents face 12 counts each of torture as well as seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect and 12 counts of false imprisonment. David was also charged with one count of a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 by force, fear or duress.

David and Louise were arrested early last week after their 17-year-old daughter — who authorities believe had been planning for two years to escape with her siblings from their alleged captivity — climbed through one of the windows of their home before sunrise on Jan. 14 and called 911.

Both of the Turpin parents pleaded not guilty to the charges and their attorneys have noted they are presumed innocent. If convicted, each faces up to 94 years to life in prison.

David and Louise are next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.

Anyone with information about the Turpin family is urged to call 888-934-KIDS.