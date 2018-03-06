'House of Horrors' Mom Believes She Did 'Nothing Wrong' and Is 'Going to Get Out' of Jail: Sister

The sister of alleged ‘House of Horrors’ mom Louise Turpin has described her sibling as “living in a la-la land,” and says the suspected child abuser believes “she didn’t do nothing wrong.”

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Elizabeth Flores alleges that Turpin is so disconnected from reality that she thinks she’s “going to get out and we’re going to play board games again,” like the pair did as children.

“We’re searching for answers just like the rest of the world,” said Flores, who visited Turpin, 49, and her husband, David Turpin, 56, in jail in California last week along with her cousin, Tricia Andreassen, to try to make sense of what she termed a “nightmare.”

“We really don’t know what happened. That’s why we’re seeking out answers just like you are,” Flores told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

From left: David and Louise Turpin Riverside County Sheriff's Department (2)

She added, “It really makes us so angry. We really just want to vomit.”

Andreassen added, “When we went and saw Louise, we walked out of there and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, what in the world are we seeing? Is she just totally insane? What in the world?’ ”

David and Louise Turpin face numerous criminal charges in the alleged abuse of their 13 children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 at the time of the parents’ arrest. The charges include torture, false imprisonment and abuse. Only the youngest child appears to have been somewhat spared, according to prosecutors.

The alleged abuse came to light when their 17-year-old daughter escaped from the house on Jan. 14 and dialed 911with a disconnected cell phone to report that she and her 12 siblings were allegedly being held captive by their parents.

The Turpin family A Elvis Chapel in Las Vegas

Authorities entered the house to find an allegedly horrendous scene of malnutrition and squalor, with some of the children shackled to their beds. Prosecutors allege the Turpins denied their children food — while eating healthy amounts themselves — and only allowed them to take one shower a year.

Father ‘Knew That He Had Messed Up’ and Was ‘Sobbing’: Relatives

Asked if the Turpins realize the severity of what they’ve been charged with, Flores told Good Morning Britain, “I don’t think Louise does. I think David is starting to realize.”

“David was broken. He knew that he had messed up and he was broken.”

“We went and saw David and he was just sobbing,” added Andreassen. “He would sob, like his shoulders would shake up and down.”

“I said ‘I don’t know all the things you’ve done,’ and he said, ‘It will come out.’ ”

Andreassen, continued, “Was he crying because he got caught? Is he crying because he’s remorseful? Is he crying because he’s separated from Louise? We don’t really know. Louise on the other hand, I hope to God they’re going to give a psychological evaluation.”

The Turpins are currently being held on a $9 million bond each and face life in prison if convicted of the crimes against their children. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The attorney for the seven adult children, Jack Osborn, recently told the Palm Springs Desert Sun that the siblings — affectionately referred to by locals as “the Magnificent 13″ — will testify against their parents at trial.