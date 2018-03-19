House of Horrors Adult Siblings Released From Hospital, Now Living in Rural California Home  

The seven adult children of alleged child abusers David and Louise Turpin have been released from the Corona Regional Medical Center and are now living together in a home in rural California, according to their lawyer.

Lawyer Jack Osborn told ABC News exclusively the seven oldest Turpin siblings were released on Thursday and quietly transported to their new home, where they will be reunited with their family dog and able to make decisions for themselves. They will each have their own rooms with their own closets.

The adult children, ABC News reports, were taken by Osborn to their new home. The location of the home is being kept secret.

“The adult siblings want to be known as survivors, not victims,” Osborn told ABC News. Many locals who have been following the case have taken to affectionately calling the Turpin children “The Magnificent 13.”

David-Louis Turpin/Facebook

He said the siblings are excited to move on from the past and make their own way in the world.

“They’re joyful, warm, considerate,” Osborn told ABC News. “It’s not all about them. They want to hear what’s going on with you and me and my family,” he said. “It’s just really fun. It’s fun to be around them. Of course, they’re really full of joy about their life and the things they get to experience right now.”

From left: David and Louise Turpin Riverside County Sheriff's Department (2)

Much of their first day outside of the Corona Regional Medical Center was spent outdoors, Osborn said. The siblings picked citrus and later, made themselves Mexican food and ice cream sundaes, which the lawyer told ABC News were all firsts for them.

Osborn said that his clients are receiving occupational, physical, and psychological therapy and catching up on all the movies they’ve missed over the years. He said they love the Star Wars films.

Osborn told ABC News none of the adult siblings have ever driven a car, though they’ve all been of legal driving age for some time. He added that the boys are excited at the prospect of operating a car.

He also said the siblings are unaware of how much media attention their case has attracted.

Osborn said the Turpin children want to lead normal lives and are interested in pursuing careers.

“Some asked whether they could be nurses without having to give injections or seeing much blood,” he said, adding his clients “want to be independent” and “want to do things for themselves and they want to start having independent lives where they’re responsible for themselves. That’s the goal and that’s what everyone is working toward.”

Mother Has No Remorse: Relatives

David, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, face numerous criminal charges in the alleged abuse of their 13 children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 at the time of the parents’ arrest. The charges include torture, false imprisonment and abuse. Only the youngest child appears to have been somewhat spared from the alleged abuse, according to prosecutors.

Authorities entered the house to find an allegedly horrendous scene of malnutrition and squalor, with some of the children shackled to their beds. Prosecutors allege the Turpins denied their children food — while eating healthy amounts themselves — and only allowed them to take one shower a year.

The Turpins were arrested after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from their Perris, California, house on Jan. 14. The teen dialed 911 using a disconnected cell phone, and allegedly told authorities she and her 12 siblings were being abused by their parents.

The Turpins are currently being held on a $9 million bond each and face life in prison if convicted of the crimes against their children. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Relatives allege David understands the seriousness of the allegations but that Louise seems in denial, showing zero remorse.