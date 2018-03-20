Uncle of House of Horrors' Children 'Can't Wait to Talk to Them' as They Leave Hospital

Billy Lambert is counting the days before he can talk to his nieces and nephews.

“I am happy and I hope they are happy and I can’t wait to talk to them and hopefully see them,” Louise Turpin’s half-brother tells PEOPLE.

Last Thursday, the seven adult Turpin siblings were released from the Corona Regional Medical Center and are now living in an undisclosed rural home, ABC News reported.

“I think them getting out will be good for their healing process,” says Lambert. “I think it is definitely a positive thing. I love the kids and can’t wait to talk to them and see how they are doing.”

Billy Lambert (left) is Louise Turpin's half-brother (right) Inside Edition; FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Lambert says he is hoping to talk to his nieces and nephews in the next few weeks after he undergoes a background check and share new memories with them.

“I feel like they are in a good spot,” he adds. “I feel like they have a lot more freedom now. It is a step in the right direction.”

Lawyer Jack Osborn told ABC News that the seven adult Turpin siblings spent their first day out of the hospital picking citrus and later made themselves Mexican food and ice cream sundaes.

Osborn said the adult siblings will have their own bedding and their own closet space in their new home.

David Turpin, 56, and Louise, 49, were arrested on Jan. 14 after their 17-year-old daughter allegedly escaped out of one of the windows of their Perris, California, home, and called 911 using a disconnected cell phone she had found.

Authorities soon entered the house to find an allegedly horrendous scene of malnutrition and squalor and one of the children shackled to a bed.

Prosecutors allege the Turpin’s beat, strangled and starved their 13 children, who range in age from two to 29.

Among other disturbing behavior, prosecutors say the Turpins, including parents and children, slept all day and were “up all through the night,” going to bed about 4 or 5 a.m.

The children were also allegedly forbidden to shower more than once a year and none had ever seen a dentist.

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

Terry Pierson-Pool/Getty Images

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The couple is charged with abuse, torture and false imprisonment and are currently being held on a $12 million bond each. They face life in prison if convicted.

During their stay at the Corona Regional Medical Center, the adult Turpin siblings learned how to play the guitar and even participate in a sing-a-long, CEO Mark Uffer previously told PEOPLE.