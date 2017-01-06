Hot Car Death: Justin Ross Harris Appeals His Conviction for Murder of Toddler Son

Justin Ross Harris, the Georgia man convicted of murdering his 22-month-old son by intentionally leaving him to die in a hot car in 2014, has filed an appeal.

In a motion obtained by PEOPLE, Harris’ legal team argued that prejudicial testimony “made it an absolute impossibility” for the 36-year-old to receive a fair trial. They have requested a new trial.

The motion says that the court prevented Harris’ defense from attacking the credibility of police officers involved in the investigation. Harris pleaded not guilty at trial.

During the trial, detectives made several explosive claims against Harris, alleging that he exchanged sexual text messages with six different females on the day his son died. One of the females he allegedly sexted was just 16 years old. Police also claimed that Harris visited prostitutes, one of whom testified against him during trial.

Harris has admitted to leaving Cooper in the hot car, but insists that it was a tragic accident.

After reviewing the new filing, Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds issued a statement to PEOPLE, reading, “I have complete confidence in the evidence, the trial process and the jury’s verdict in this case, and we will be ready when the defense’s motion for new trial is scheduled for a hearing.”