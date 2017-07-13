‘Til Death Do Them Part: A Husband Pushed Off a Cliff, a Wife Drowns and Other Newlywed Homicides

Estranged Husband Opens Fire in Wife's Special Education Classroom

Karen Smith (left) and Cedric Anderson (right), both 53, had only been married for two months when she packed her bags and moved out of their house in Riverside, California, in March. Her mom told PEOPLE she "decided she needed to get away from him."

A month later, on April 10, Anderson went to his estranged wife's school, where she taught special education, and opened fire in her classroom — fatally shooting her and striking two students standing behind her. He then killed himself. One of the students, an 8-year-old boy named Jonathan Martinez, died after being rushed to the hospital. The surviving student was a 9-year-old boy.

“Who murders a teacher in front of students who are now traumatized for life?” one acquaintance of Anderson's told PEOPLE. “It was a cold, calculated decision to create as much pain as possible. He knew exactly what he was doing.”