HIV-Positive Maryland Track Coach Admits Sexually Abusing 42 Boys

An HIV-positive man who worked at a school and coached track pleaded guilty Friday to sexually abusing 42 underage boys, PEOPLE confirms.

Prosecutors tell PEOPLE Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland, agreed to a plea deal just days before the scheduled start of his trial.

Under the terms of the deal, Bell admitted guilt on 27 counts, including sexual abuse of a minor, sex offense by force, sex offense, attempted transmission of HIV virus, assault, filming child pornography, solicitation of a minor, and displaying obscene matter.

Bell committed his crimes between May 2015 and June 2017.

He admitted sexually abusing 42 victims, who ranged in age from 11 to 17.

CCSO

Bell was initially charged with 206 counts.

The abuse occurred while Bell was employed at two separate schools in Charles County.

He was fired from his job as an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf and lost his position as an indoor track coach at nearby La Plata High School last year, after the allegations against him first came to light.

Several of the victims were tested for HIV last year, but none of them tested positive.

Some of the abuse was recorded by Bell on his cellphone, prosecutors tell PEOPLE.

Several incidents took place on school grounds. Others happened inside his home, according to authorities.

Bell will be sentenced on March 28. Prosecutors will be recommending he receive up to 190 years in prison.