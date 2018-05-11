Authorities Respond to Possible Shooting at California High School: Reports

Authorities have responded to a possible shooting at a California high school, according to multiple reports.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station official tells PEOPLE authorities are responding to an incident at Highland High School, in Palmdale. The official could not comment on specifics about the incident.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured in the incident or whether the incident is still ongoing.

According to the website for the National Center for Education Statistics, Highland High School had about 2,900 students during the 2016-2017 school year.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.