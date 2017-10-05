Heroic Unarmed Hotel Security Guard Took on Las Vegas Shooter and Led Police To Stephen Paddock’s Room

When Stephen Paddock began his shooting spree at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, a security guard sprang into action — even though he didn’t have a gun of his own.

Jesus Campos is being hailed as a hero for his actions, which police believe helped save countless lives.

According to Dave Hickey, the president of the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, Campos approached Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on Sunday night, hoping to stop the deadly murder spree.

Hickey tells The Daily Beast that Paddock saw Campos coming through the cameras that he had rigged in the hallway. When Campos got to the room, Paddock fired through the door, hitting him in the leg.

Now wounded, Campos radioed dispatch and told them how to find Paddock’s room. Paddock killed himself not long after.

It was the break that police needed as they desperately tried to stop the shooting that eventually killed 58 people and injured more than 500 more.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo praised Campos, calling him “amazing” for helping officers in their search for Paddock.

Lombardo added that Paddock fired over 200 rounds through the hotel room door at the security guard.

“It is amazing that the security guard didn’t sustain additional injury”, Lombardo told reporters.

Despite being injured Campos heroically continued to help police, using his key pass to help police clear hotel guests out of the other rooms on the floor, until authorities made him leave to seek medical treatment.

